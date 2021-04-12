7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There were also 13 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,875 cases in Wichita County, with 38 of them still being active.
34 patients are recovering at home while four are in the hospital. At last check, there are two patients in critical condition.
There have been 328 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,509 recoveries and 80,341 negative tests in Wichita County.
27 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 32,146
- Second dose - 24,911
Totals for last week ending April 9 are as follows:
Total new cases - 28
Positivity Rate - 3%
Case Type
Contact = 2 cases
Close Contact = 3 cases
Community Spread = 16 cases
Under Investigation = 7 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0 cases
6 – 10 = 0 cases
11 – 19 = 2 cases
20 – 29 = 10 cases
30 – 39 = 7 cases
40 – 49 = 6 cases
50 – 59 = 2 cases
60 – 69 = 0 cases
70 – 79 = 1 cases
80+ = 0 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 4
Stable - 2
Critical - 2
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
No hospitalizations
50 - 59
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Critical - 1
70 - 79
No hospitalizations
80+
Stable - 1
