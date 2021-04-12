Rain chances return tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday we are going to have mild weather. Today, we will have a high of 72 with cloudy skies. Rain chances will start late this evening before sunset. A few storms will develop in our southern counties before midnight. These storms do not look to have any severe weather threat. If we see anything from these storms, it will be small hail and strong winds. Overnight tonight we will have a low of 50, with showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday, we will see cooler temps. We will have a high of 68 with isolated showers and thunderstorms. On Wednesday, it is looking cooler. We will have a high of only 63 with more shower chances.