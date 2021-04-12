Teen identified as victim in Bryan shooting, second person also shot, according to police

Bryan police are investigating the discovery of a body found Sunday morning at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex. Police tell KBTX it appears the person died from a gunshot wound. (Source: KBTX)
By Michael Oder | April 12, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 2:31 PM

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened at the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex Sunday.

Ponce DeLeon, 16, of Bryan was found dead at the BRAC.

Bryan police tweeted that around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, a second victim arrived at the St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital in Bryan. The second victim is another 16-year-old and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said the investigation indicates both shooting victims are connected to the same incident at BRAC.

