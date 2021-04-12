WFISD officially breaks ground for new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD and community leaders gathered at both the west and east site locations to ceremoniously break ground for its two new high schools.
While actual construction crews won’t be out until November, those who attended the event said it was an important step in the district moving forward.
“It comes to reality today when you see everyone put their shovels into the ground,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.
“It’s going to be exciting to see these structures go up on the east side of town and the west side of town,” Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.
“You can hold your head high now knowing your kid is going to one of these high schools,” Santellana added.
Mayor Santellana said these new state of the art facilities will play a major role in attracting new businesses to the city.
“This is a huge piece of economic development,” he said, “we know that we need these high schools. It not just puts us on the map, it levels the playing field.”
For Superintendent Kuhrt, a day like today didn’t seem possible when he joined the district in 2014.
“So I’m glad we got to that point,” he said, “but no it wasn’t even a dream at that point.”
He said it’s the start of much needed repairs and updates to the entire district.
“We didn’t get here overnight, and we’re not going to fix it overnight, but this is part one,” he said, “this is the big part.”
