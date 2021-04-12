Will Smith film departs Georgia over voting restrictions

Will Smith attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2019, left, and director Antoine Fuqua appears during a photo session in Los Angeles on July 12, 2015. Smith and director Fuqua have pulled production of their runaway slave drama “Emancipation” from Georgia over the state’s recently enacted law restricting voting access. The film is largest and most high profile Hollywood production to depart the state since Georgia’s Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a law that introduced stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting. (Source: AP)