Lynwood East Community Center grand opening set for April 19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls is inviting the public to attend the grand opening of the Lynwood East Community Center.
The ceremony will happen on April 19 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1398 New Haven Road.
The project began in early 2020 with construction recently finishing up.
Mayor Stephen Santellana and City Councilor DeAndra Chenault will start the ceremony with brief remarks. The public will then be invited to tour the new facility.
