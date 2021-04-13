More showers and storms for Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday, we are going to see more showers and storms. We will have storms that will develop later this afternoon into the evening hours. Some of these storms could contain pocket change-sized hail in them. We may see strong winds with these storms too. Today we will have a high of 69 with showers and storms. Overnight tonight, we will see widespread showers with a low of 50. Rain chances look to continue for a few more days. We will see rain chances lasting through Saturday morning.