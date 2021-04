WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cloudy and cool weather will stick around this week, along with off and on rain chances. Most of the rain looks scattered but some places could still pick up a half to one inch of rain before all is said and done. Severe weather isn’t expected but some rumbles of thunder will be mixed in from time to time. Expect most highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s.