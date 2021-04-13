One hospitalized after hit-and-run motorcycle crash on Maurine Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital Monday night after a truck hit his vehicle and then fled the scene.
Wichita Falls police said the motorcycle driver stopped at a stop sign on Maurine Street and Central Freeway before a truck swerved into his lane and hit him. The truck reportedly dragged the motorcycle driver a short distance and the motorcycle itself burst into flames.
The truck driver then drove away from the scene; WFPD said they’re looking for the driver and that the truck was a white Ford F-150.
Police said the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
