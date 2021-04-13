Only two Texoma counties receive vaccines this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Only two locations in Texoma, Midwestern State University and Wilbarger General Hospital, are on the list to get additional COVID -19 vaccinations this week from the state of Texas.
“The first round was the Moderna we gave right at 200 because that was how many employees we had participated that were going to want it. Then the next round we asked for 200 more and we were awarded 100 of the Johnson and Johnson,” said Tonya Price, Chief Nursing Officer at Wilbarger General Hospital.
Last week, Wilbarger County got another 100 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and just this morning a shipment of 200 more arrived.
“As a rural elderly population, I think we got the vaccines quickly to the people that were wanting them,” said Price.
Wilbarger General Hospital staff says now, like other counties, they are having trouble getting younger people vaccinated.
“We’ve reached out to the college for that population here at Vernon and maybe look at something at the high school. If we have a senior class or some group that’s ready to go to college if we could reach to them,” said Price.
With 11,000 people in Wilbarger County, 36 percent have been vaccinated because of the hospital’s drive-thru clinics and some Vernon pharmacies.
“They drive up to the clinic and we go out give them their paperwork. Then we go outside give them the shot and monitor them, then let them go,” said Ernest Spatuto, Trauma and Emergency Preparedness Manager at Wilbarger General Hospital.
So far, they haven’t wasted a vaccine.
“I think it’s been pretty good. Most of them want it, we do get calls everyday,” said Spatuto.
