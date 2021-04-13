WF clinics pivoting from Johnson & Johnson vaccines

MSU and Wilbarger general hospital.. are on the list to get additional COVID-19 vaccinations (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | April 13, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 9:20 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After the FDA and CDC recommended a pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Texoma clinics are reacting in form.

Harvest Drug and Gift stopped its use of the J&J vaccine for the time being and canceled all appointments until they receive further guidance.

Unfortunately, we are having to cancel all of our current J&J vaccine appointments until we receive further guidance...

Kell West Regional Hospital has shifted all appointments for the J&J vaccine to the Moderna vaccine. They will keep everything the same with the vaccine clinics but the doses have been changed to Moderna.

They said “All scheduled Covid-19 Vaccine appointments at Kell West Regional Hospital will be Moderna Vaccines for the time being.”

The Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine is a two shot series 28 days apart.

