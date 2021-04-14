ERCOT requesting energy conservation through this evening

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is requesting their 26 million customers in Texas to conserve energy Tuesday afternoon and evening.
ERCOT posted on social media the reason for their request.
“Due to a combination of high gen outages typical in April & higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over TX, ERCOT may enter emergency conditions. We do not expect customer outages. Declaring an emergency would allow us to access additional resources.”
ERCOT handles about 90 percent of the state of Texas’ electric load.
