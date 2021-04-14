Henrietta FFA annual plant sale starting Thursday

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Henrietta is the place to be Thursday morning for anyone wanting a jump start on their garden.
The annual Henrietta FFA plant sale starts at 11 a.m. at Henrietta High School and runs until 6 p.m. For Friday, the event is running from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Their greenhouse has been growing everything from hanging plants to flowers, veggies and fruit.
FFA officials are hoping to raise $15,000 to fund scholarships for FFA seniors; this is their 15th year for this event.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.