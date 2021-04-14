i.d.e.a. WF workshop gives entrepreneurs valuable business information

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls’ most promising business owners got to learn a little bit more about their craft Tuesday at an i.d.e.a. WF workshop.
It’s part of the program that aims to teach participants things like starting up and expanding their own businesses. The people who were there say money can’t buy the kind of lessons they learned.
“The education we’re receiving through i.d.e.a. WF, you can’t put a price tag on it,” said Brent Donley with Hospice at Home.
“i.d.e.a. WF has been wonderful,” said Lara Freeman with Artodigy. “We’ve gotten so much valuable information from the classes and it’s just been a really enjoyable experience.”
“This actually makes you take a step back and look at how it’s going to work from a business standpoint,” said Breann Molina with Molina Montessori.
The whole purpose of i.d.e.a. WF is to stimulate the local economy by getting funding and other resources to business owners.
