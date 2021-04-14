MSU Texas switches to Moderna vaccines after J&J pause

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccines; this is because of possible blood clots that have been found in six cases across the country.
Midwestern State University had 1,170 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in their refrigerators that sat unused for their vaccines clinic held Tuesday.
“This announcement came out from the CDC I think about 8:15 this morning, so we’re still just reeling from the ability to make it work today,” said Dr. Keith Williamson, Medical Director at Midwestern State University.
The CDC says that people whose bodies make a rare protein could be at risk for developing blood clots after a Johnson & Johnson shot.
“The clots that they are most worried about have occurred in the veins that drain the brain,” said Dr. Williamson.
MSU Texas Vinson Health Center staff say the chances of getting those blood clots are very slim; in fact, they’re about one in a million.
“I ran the numbers and it’s six cases out of 6.8 million doses. So that’s about .088 people out of every 100,000 people,” said Dr. Williamson.
However, for students that did get the vaccine on campuses last week, they say learning about the possibility of the blood clots was alarming.
“I know like there’s a low chance of me actually having blood clots which is what the reports are saying. I was nervous but at the same time not so much,” said Austin Bradley, Finance student at MSU Texas.
For now, the 1,170 Johnson & Johnson shots will remain in safe keeping but the Vinson Health Center staff hopes they can be used before they expire in June.
“I think the wise thing to do is put a hold on administering this vaccine until we know what the FDA and the CDC are concerned about and until that gets further defined,” said Dr. Williamson.
Doctor Williamson says if you do develop blood clot symptoms, you usually won’t start seeing them until five to 18 days after you’ve gotten the shot. The biggest symptom is a severe headache and if that happens, you need to go get checked out.
MSU Texas is still working with the National Guard and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to make sure vaccines are still available to students on campus.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.