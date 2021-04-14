New judge named in James Staley III’s capital murder case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new judge has been assigned to James Staley III’s capital murder case. 89th District Court Judge Lee Gabriel was assigned to the case after Judge Jeff McKnight of the 30th District Court recused himself earlier this year.
Staley was arrested in October of 2020 on a first degree murder warrant for the Oct., 11, 2018 death of Jason Wilder McDaniel.
Judge McKnight chose to recuse himself in the case because he previously represented the father of the victim, Bubba McDaniel, who will likely be a witness in this trial.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.