$80,000 raised so far in honor of Harry Patterson

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Those wanting to honor the life Harry Patterson through donations can do so by helping fund a project he was very supportive of for years; a veteran’s memorial plaza at Lake Wichita.
Donations are also being matched up to $200,000 thanks to longtime family friends of the Pattersons.
$80,000 has been raised since donations started last Monday.
“In the midst of this horrible tragedy, we’re hoping that at least something good can spring from it,” David Coleman with the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee said. “We really want to dedicate this plaza to the memory of Harry Patterson.”
If the $400,000 is raised in his memory, the revitalization committee will request the plaza be named in Patterson’s honor. The plaza will honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice as well as their families. Coleman says Patterson wanted this project to be a place veterans could come to find solace.
“And find some peace and feel appreciated by their community, and a place where loved ones could come and just feel the love that our community has for our veterans,” Coleman said.
Donations are done through the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation and should be made out to:
- Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation
- Veterans Plaza Fund
- 2405 Kell Blvd. East #100
- Wichita Falls, Texas 76308
- Be sure to mention “Veteran’s Plaza Fund in Honor of Harry Patterson.”
“So now we are asking the community to step up and do something that would be a beautiful asset to our community and a wonderful commemoration of Harry Patterson,” Coleman said.
