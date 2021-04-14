WF hosts professional women’s golf tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Women’s All-Pro Tour tee’d off this morning at the Wichita Falls Country Club, and the players could soon be seen playing in some big tournaments.
“The WAPT is basically an official feeder system into the LPGA tour, so a lot of these young ladies in the next few years you’re going to see playing on television,” said WAPT President Gary Deserrano. “It’s free to the public so if you want to come out and watch it’s a great opportunity to see some young girls before you have to pay.”
The tournament runs through Friday starting at 8:00 a.m. each day.
The field is made up of over 100 players from 17 countries, all with the same goal in mind, which is to play in the LPGA.
“When playing professional golf, it’s hard to step up the ladder and get out on the LPGA tour, which is what most everyone’s end goal is,” said professional golfer Annika Clark.
“The main goal for sure is to get on the LPGA, so playing this type of tour is really to get prepared and to get the best result possible to achieve that goal,” said golfer Josee Doyon.
There has been a men’s tour for about 25 years, and they started the ladies tour about 3 years ago.
This is something the women say acts as a stepping stone to help them to achieve their dreams.
“Even though we don’t hit it as far as the guys do, we can still hit it pretty far and still hit some great shots so it’s awesome to have that support and still be able to shoot the low scores,” said Clark.
“That’s what it’s all about is development and hopefully providing women the opportunity to get to the LPGA,” said Deserrano.
Round 2 begins tomorrow at 8:00 a.m.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.