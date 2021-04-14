WFPD thanks dispatchers during National Telecommunicators Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - National Telecommunicators Week is where people show their appreciation for dispatchers, who are sometimes the unknown heroes.
At the Wichita Falls Police Department, the administrative staff is treating their dispatchers throughout the week with a fiesta theme.
The communications supervisor says their dispatch center answers at least 100,000 calls a year. Those are among the police department, fire department, and sheriff’s office.
Even as a supervisor, Carla Turner sometimes fills in as a dispatcher.
“I’ve been here for 25 years but this is a new system so I’ve got to learn it also because I don’t feel I don’t believe in having asking someone to do something I can’t do. I want to be able to get in here and help out just like everyone else,” said Carla Turner, communications supervisor at WFPD.
The WFPD dispatch center has two squads so the celebrations are done for two days as to not leave anyone out.
Dispatchers were also shared testimonials from officers and given posters.
