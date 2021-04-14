What to know about the 2021 WFISD Bond election ahead of early voting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls is just days away from early voting for another bond election for the Wichita Falls ISD that asks voters to pass a proposition that had previously failed.
The district is hoping the message heading to the polls can be a little clearer this time.
“If you weren’t aware of what was on the ballot or the language on the ballot, that could have been confusing,” Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.
When what was then Proposition Two was written into the November bond package, under Texas state law it had to be written as money for “recreational facilities.”
“Recreational facilities to me means going to the boys and girls club or the y, something like that,” Superintendent Kuhrt said, “or go to a park.”
On top of work to clarify the 2021 bond would be for practice athletic facilities, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt and the WFISD school board elected to spend an additional four million dollars out of the district’s fund balance to make these fields competition-ready.
“We really wanted to have that hometown, home-court advantage per se, whenever you’re having competitions,” he said.
“Both schools will have what they need,” board president Mike Rucker added, “and we’re looking forward to it.”
This election would mean a 1.5-cent tax increase for Wichita Falls residents.
But this election will be the only thing happening on May first, and not during a major election year, which has Superintendent Kuhrt worried.
“I worry about voter apathy. I worry about people that go oh well or oh I don’t have time. I worry about that and I just really encourage people to go out and vote,” he said.
