Altus PD arrest juvenile for having firearm on campus, WOSC locked down due to incident

By Jarred Burk | April 15, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 4:17 PM

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police say they arrested a 17-year-old student after he was found with a gun on the campus of Southwest Technology Center.

Police say they were alerted by authorities in Granite where the teen is a student.

Authorities say a handgun was recovered from the student. No threats were made against any student or faculty members and no one was injured.

Students at Western Oklahoma State College received a text alert telling them the campus was on lockdown due to a “potential threat in the Altus community.” The message told them to stay in their classes or offices.

The juvenile is being held for carrying a firearm onto school property. They were taken to Jackson County Jail before being transferred to a juvenile detention facility in Lawton.

