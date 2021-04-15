More strong storms are expected today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday, more showers and storms are in the forecast. Showers and storms will begin developing in the area around lunchtime. These will quickly become widespread. Most of the area will see showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon. The high for today will be 58. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday. A line of storms will develop early in the morning. That will move into the area giving us more rainfall.