WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Scattered showers will continue for the rest of the night and very early Thursday morning. Another round of showers and storms arrives tomorrow afternoon and evening with the last coming in Friday with a cold front. The front clears us out but keeps us cool into the weekend. Highs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s. We may warm back into the 70s early next week.