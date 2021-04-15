Texas DEM hosting weekly drive-thru vaccine clinic at Nocona General Hospital

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - You can help raise that vaccination number in Nocona this Friday.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine in Nocona General Hospital’s front parking lot from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays until further notice.
No appointments are necessary and you can get your second Pfizer dose at the appropriate time.
The doses will be limited so it is first come-first serve; just make sure to bring a drivers license or state I.D.
Nocona General Hospital officials are asking interested people to not call the hospital or clinic.
