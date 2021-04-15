Wichita County among 35 counties participating in 7th week of Save Our Seniors initiative

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County is among the 35 counties Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday would be participating in the seventh week of the Save Our Seniors initiative.
“The Save Our Seniors initiative continues to ensure access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines in our communities,” said Gov. Abbott. “We are working with our local partners every day to vaccinate more seniors and encourage more Texans to sign up for the vaccine.”
As part of the Save Our Seniors program, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and Texas Military Department (TMD) work with local jurisdictions to set up drive-thru vaccine clinics or administer vaccines directly to homebound seniors.
Local officials make the decisions by identifying vulnerable residents in their communities to participate in this program.
Wichita County previously participated in the fifth week of initiative, while Montague County participated in the fourth week.
The following counties are participating in week seven of the initiative: Angelina, Aransas, Brown, Callahan, Cameron, Camp, Delta, Ellis, Grimes, Hidalgo, Hunt, Jim Hogg, Kinney, Leon, Lubbock, Madison, Marion, Maverick, Menard, Mitchell, Morris, Robertson, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Starr, Terrell, Titus, Trinity, Val Verde, Webb, Wharton, Wichita, Willacy, Yoakum, and Zapata.
For more information on the Save Our Seniors program, click here.
