Fig is looking for his forever home
By KAUZ Team | April 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 4:46 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officer Daryl Reeder with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.

They were joined by a dog named Fig who is in need of a forever home.

Fig is a six-month-old dog who loves to be petted.

The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.

The adoption fee for dogs is $40 and you have to prepay for spaying and neutering at your veterinarian. To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.

