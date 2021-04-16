Milo is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris Horgen in the studio to talk about a male cat named Milo.
Milo is a nine-month-old cat who is sweet and loves cuddling.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue representatives will be at Petco on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.
