Cool and dry this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This weekend looks cool and has no rain chances. Temperatures will gradually warm up for the next few days. Saturday we will have a high near 61. Skies remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. Tonight things get chilly with a low near 38.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60′s. Winds will be fairly low out of the north-northwest. Monday also looks sunny with a high in the low 70′s. Going into Tuesday a cold front comes through dropping temps into the 50′s. Right now it looks like rain chances return Thursday and Friday. We could see a thunderstorm or two Friday afternoon.
