Church members celebrate Pastor Ron’s retirement

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Ron and Latrelle Fox have touched the lives of many, especially while Ron served as a pastor for 60 years.
Members of Western Trail Cowboy Church celebrated his retirement with a special guest and presentations.
“He and Latrelle have a very special place in my heart. And this was a first proclamation that I’ve ever done like this. But I prayed about it and I think God put the pen in my hand and helped me write it,” said Mayor Pam Gosline, City of Vernon.
April 18 is proclaimed in the City of Vernon as Pastor Ron and Latrelle Fox day.
With the start of Ron’s retirement, there’s already some things and people that he misses.
“I’m going to miss the people. We’re still going to go to church here and we’re still going to work as a church wherever they want us to do but the one thing I’m going to miss is the people,” said Ron Fox, retired pastor.
Almost all of Ron and Latrelle’s children were able to attend the service at the church founded by one their family members David Fox.
“It’s overwhelming. All of the love. I think the people have gone out of their way to love us and to show their appreciation and it means a lot to us,” said Latrelle and Ron Fox.
