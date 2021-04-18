Cold front drops temps into the 30′s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a beautiful start to the week Monday a cold front comes through dropping temps into the 30′s.
Monday will have a high near 73 with winds fairly low out of the north. Overnight Monday a cold front blows through. Tuesday looks to be very windy, we could see gusts up to 40mph. Late Tuesday into Wednesday morning temps will be in the low 30′s and some places could dip below freezing.
Rain chances return Thursday night ahead of what could be a very wet Friday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.