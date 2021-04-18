Family and friends attend vigil for Nathaniel Lewis

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 19 years Nathaniel Lewis lived left an impact that his family is seeing since he was shot and killed on December 12.
His family held a vigil Saturday that was also shared online for people who could not make it.
“Whatever small or big group that we have, we know that he’s loved wherever people are from,” said Jacklyn York, Nathaniel’s aunt.
Dozens of family members got together Saturday evening to help each other heal. His mother and aunt each shared words on a day that’s a combination of feelings.
“His life had just begun. He was a soon-to-be father and I think this is the first for our family to ever experience someone so young die at someone else’s hands,” said York.
Nathaniel died by gun violence and his case is self defense. His family wants him to be remembered for more than they way he died and see change so there aren’t more gun violence victims.
“There is some need for some reform or firm definitions and we’re not the only ones aware of that so we just encourage people to be aware of what those laws are and to contact your representatives,” said Jessica Barton, Nathaniel’s mother.
“If he were here, I think he would really know how much he was loved from everybody,” said York.
A GoFundMe page was made to help with the memorial service. The page is still accepting donations to help the family support Nathaniel’s cause.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.