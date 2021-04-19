Another cold front comes in early Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday, we are going to see beautiful weather. The high for today will be 76 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Overnight tonight, we will see some changes in the overall weather pattern. A cold front will be moving through the area Tuesday. Tuesday, we will have a high of 54 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night we have a freeze watch in place. Temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will stay in the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Storm chances return to the forecast by Thursday and Friday.