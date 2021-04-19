Generations of WF residents celebrate opening of new Lynwood East Community Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - From falling apart to being burnt to the ground to being built in the middle of a pandemic, the new Lynwood East Community Center is officially open.
For James McKinney, it was the chance to not only relive the memories of growing up around the Lynwood center but also today getting to see a new one officially open.
“It’s time to make new memories out of this one,” he said.
McKinney wasn’t the only one in owe of Monday’s ribbon-cutting, as Wichita Falls District Two Council DeAndra Chenault described the day as running high with emotions.
The councilwoman has been pushing for years for something to be done to the old Lynwood center. When the opportunity arose for the Wichita Falls Fire Department to use it as a training site, and CARES Act funding made construction possible, she called it a “win-win.”
As the center prepares to open for reservations on Tuesday, Councilor Chenault said the impact can already be felt in her district.
For McKinney., he said he’s now excited for the next generation.
“I just hope that the community takes care of it,” he said, “maybe when my son gets older he can use the place.”
