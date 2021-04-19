Missing Bullard girls found safe in Plano

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Bullard teens who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been found safe.
An Amber Alert in Texas was issued for two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, who had been missing since Sunday and were believed to be in danger. Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson were found in Plano after the music teacher they traveled with lost touch with them after a performance at La Pulga Flea Market, KDFW learned. Seagoville Police Chief Ray Calverley told FOX 4 that the two girls were found safe Monday afternoon at a hotel in Plano.
No arrests have been made, but one person was taken in for questioning,.
Calverley tells FOX4 one of the girl’s cell phones pinged at a tower in Collin County Sunday night. He also says detectives are talking to the adult male music teacher who drove the girls to the flea market and later reported them missing.
The teacher, who is described as a family friend, was not able to reconnect with them after the performance.
Around 2 p.m. Sunday, police say the teens got separated from the unidentified music teacher. It was 8 p.m. when the teacher called 911 from the flea market.
Calverley says an Amber Alert was issued shortly after 6 a.m. Monday despite having very limited information.
Chief Calverley says the Dallas Police Department, the FBI and Office of Homeland Security were assisting Seagoville PD in the investigation.
According to WFAA, the teens are from Bullard.
Early Monday, law enforcement issued the bulletin for Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson, who were last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday at 1724 South Highway 175 in Seagoville, a suburb of Dallas.
Betancourt, 16, is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5′2″ and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull, and 2 gold rings.
Nelson, 17, is described as a White female with brown hair and green eyes. She’s 5′9″ and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt, and shorts.
Details of their reported abduction were not immediately released.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Seagoville Police Department at (972) 287-2999.
