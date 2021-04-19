Missing Bullard girls found safe in Plano

An Amber Alert in Texas was issued for two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, who had been missing since Sunday and were believed to be in danger. Devany Betancourt and Marina Nelson were found in Plano after the music teacher they traveled with lost touch with them after a performance at La Pulga Flea Market, KDFW learned. Seagoville Police Chief Ray Calverley told FOX 4 that the two girls were found safe Monday afternoon at a hotel in Plano.