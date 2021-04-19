10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | April 19, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated April 19 at 3:34 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There were also 10 new recoveries and no new deaths.

There are now a total of 14,909 cases in Wichita County, with 38 of them still being active.

34 patients are recovering at home while four are in the hospital. At last check, there are two patients in critical condition.

There have been 328 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,543 recoveries and 81,007 negative tests in Wichita County.

14 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 36,222
  • Second dose - 27,742

The Health District has no deaths to report today. There are 10 new cases, 4 hospitalizations, and 10 new recoveries. To date, Wichita County has had 47 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases. There are also a total of 11 vaccine break-through cases which are individuals who are fully vaccinated who later tested positive for COVID-19. The most recent individual in the vaccine-break through category is asymptomatic.

Totals for last week ending April 16 are as follows:

Total new cases - 31

Positivity Rate - 5%

Case Type

Contact = 2 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 17 cases

Under Investigation = 10 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 0 cases

6 – 10 = 0 cases

11 – 19 = 7 cases

20 – 29 = 7 cases

30 – 39 = 6 cases

40 – 49 = 7 cases

50 – 59 = 1 cases

60 – 69 = 2 cases

70 – 79 = 0 cases

80+ = 1 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 4

Stable - 2

Critical - 2

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable -1

Critical - 1

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

Stable - 1

