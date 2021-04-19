10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

The Health District has no deaths to report today. There are 10 new cases, 4 hospitalizations, and 10 new recoveries. To date, Wichita County has had 47 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases. There are also a total of 11 vaccine break-through cases which are individuals who are fully vaccinated who later tested positive for COVID-19. The most recent individual in the vaccine-break through category is asymptomatic.