Registration deadline extended for FEMA winter storm aid

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The deadline to register with FEMA for financial aid with repairs from the February winter storm has been extended.
Texas residents who live in qualifying counties now have until May 20, 2021 to apply for assistance. These funds help pay for property damage even if you’ve already paid to fix it.
Texas was declared a disaster area after the winter storm crippled the entire state.
Click here to register online for help.
