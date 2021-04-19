Unseasonably Cool

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A strong cold front will move through prior to sunrise on Tuesday. Strong north winds will make it feel chilly especially by April 20th standards. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 40s but feel like 30s. Highs temperatures during the afternoon will not get out of the 50s and the wind will make it feel much cooler than that. Temperatures by Wednesday morning will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s area-wide, creating what looks like a possible killing freeze! We’ll warm by some by next week but rain chances show back up as we transition from cool to a more seasonable pattern.