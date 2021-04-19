WFISD partnering with Community Healthcare Center for Wednesday vaccine clinic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD will be partnering with the Community Healthcare Center on Wednesday to offer a family COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic will be held at the Education Center at 1104 Broad Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be open to anyone who is at least 16 years old.
Health officials will be administering the Pfizer vaccine with the second dose being given on Friday, May 14.
Interested students and/or parents may call the Community Health Care Center at (940) 766-6306 to make an appointment.
Students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and all individuals must be at least 16 years of age at the time of the vaccination.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.