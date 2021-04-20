Altus teen arrested on firearm charges

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of Possession of a Firearm After a Former Felony Conviction and Discharging a Firearm From a Moving Vehicle.
The teenager has been accused of shooting at another car in the 700 block of North Navajo.
Police say they later found a firearm in the suspects car during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of South Kennedy.
There were no injuries or damage reported. The juvenile is being held at the Jackson County Jail.
