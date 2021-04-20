Approaching cold snap could impact plants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A cold snap over the next two mornings will drop temperatures below freezing and could spell trouble for people with outdoor plants.
Gardening experts recommend bringing potted plants inside and covering others in a cloth sheet. They also recommend not using plastic because it can damage the plants’ leaves or cause then to get even colder, potentially killing them.
“That is enough to damage tomatoes and peppers plants and a lot of the tender flowers that you’ve just put out and even your tropical plants like hibiscus and things like that,” said Katherine smith, owner of Smith’s Gardentown.
Smith adds if your plants are affected by the cold, you will know fairly quickly.
“If you have them in pots, just go ahead and move them indoors for overnight or cover them with a light sheet,” said Smith.
The good news is that the cold weather is not expected to last long and will not be nearly as cold as February.
