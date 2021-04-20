First 48 reward issued for suspects in Lawton murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A First 48 reward has been issued for suspects in one of last weekend’s deadly shootings in Lawton.
Police say 36-year-old Frank Cooper III is wanted for the murder of Levonte Lawler and possession of a firearm after former convicted felony.
LPD previously told us Cooper was NOT a suspect.
20-year-old Jakievion Johnson is wanted for accessory in Lawlers’ murder.
There is a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide any information that leads to the arrest of both suspects within 48-hours.
Lawler was found shot the death on Saturday at the Garret’s Landing Apartments near Southwest 27th and Lee Boulevard.
