First 48 reward issued for suspects in Lawton murder
By Dallas Payeton | April 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 5:44 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A First 48 reward has been issued for suspects in one of last weekend’s deadly shootings in Lawton.

Police say 36-year-old Frank Cooper III is wanted for the murder of Levonte Lawler and possession of a firearm after former convicted felony.

LPD previously told us Cooper was NOT a suspect.

20-year-old Jakievion Johnson is wanted for accessory in Lawlers’ murder.
There is a $5,000 reward for anyone who can provide any information that leads to the arrest of both suspects within 48-hours.

Lawler was found shot the death on Saturday at the Garret’s Landing Apartments near Southwest 27th and Lee Boulevard.

