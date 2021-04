WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures will drop close to freezing by morning with lows in the lower 30s in many spots. Wednesday looks like a nice but cool day with highs in the lower 60s despite the sunshine and lighter winds. Clouds return on Thursday along with some rain chances by the afternoon. Highs once again will only be in the 60s. A storm system may bring a thunderstorm chance on Friday.