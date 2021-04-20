Freezing tonight, but 80s by Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today we will have a high of 54 with partly cloudy skies. Overnight tonight, we have a freeze warning for most of the area. We will see temperatures falling below freezing. We typically do not see a freeze this late in the year. Our record low for tonight is 34. Which was set back in 1966. The low for tonight is 31. Warmer weather is on the way. Wednesday, we will have a high of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Rain/storm chances return on Thursday. Thursday, we have a 20% chance for showers and storms. Then on Friday, we have a 40% chance for strong to severe storms.