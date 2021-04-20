Health district receives state grant for medical stockpile

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is getting a $60,000 grant from the state of Texas to continue as an emergency hub across Texoma.
It’s part of the Strategic National Stockpile, which provides items such as antibiotics, vaccines and other critical medical supplies in case disaster strikes.
“It’s anything from medications to PPE, any of those type of things that need to be distributed in a mass amount in some kind of mass medical emergency or disaster,” said Lou Kreidler, director of the WF-WC Public Health District.
The health district serves as the emergency hub for 12 counties across Texoma, from Young to Montague to Hardeman and everyone in between.
