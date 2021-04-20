Redeemed Christian Church of God moving to new building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After almost two years of searching for a new building, the Redeemed Christian Church of God has found it and is getting ready to move in.
The Wichita Falls City Council approved Tuesday morning for the church to get property along 5th Street as more of the congregation begins to come back to in-person services. The Church’s lead pastor said he’s excited to begin turning the commercial space into a worship space.
“We cannot wait to move in,” said Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer at the Redeemed Christian Church of God. “We love the place. It’s a wonderful place. I love it.”
The Church has to move into the new building within the next 60 days but the pastor said he expects to have everything ready by the end of next month.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.