8th Street Coffee House to move to Chelsea Plaza

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As businesses continue to grow in downtown Wichita Falls, one coffee house is outgrowing its kitchen and preparing to move.
8th Street Coffee House will move further down 8th Street to the Chelsea Plaza, right across the street from the Hamilton Building.
The Wichita Falls City Council approved over $50,000 in funding Tuesday from the 4A Tax Board to help with sewer renovations to Chelsea Plaza as property owners begin getting the new area ready for its new tenants.
“They won’t have to change their names, just move locations a little bit,” said Jerry Skelton, Chelsea Plaza, LLC. “A larger, nicer facility with a drive-thru.”
Skelton and his team expect to have the building ready and 8th Street Coffee House moved in by July of this year.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.