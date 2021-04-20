Tuesday marks 11-year anniversary of Hastings shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 11 years ago Tuesday, a man went on a shooting rampage in southwest Wichita Falls.
On April 20, 2010, Ross Muehlberger wounded four people after he fired several shots outside of Hastings.
He then went to Toby’s Bar where he shot and killed 23-year-old Tim Donley, who was working as a bouncer.
Muehlberger then barricaded himself inside a house on Victory Avenue where he shot himself and later died.
More on this story can be found here.
Tuesday also marks the anniversary of a tragedy that shaped the nation: the Columbine High School massacre.
It’s been 22 years since two seniors killed 12 students and a teacher before committing suicide inside of the school library.
Tuesday marks the 11th anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill as well.
The U.S government estimates four million barrels of oil leaked into the Gulf of Mexico.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.