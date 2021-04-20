WFISD announces Teacher of the Year winners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It was a big night for teachers in the Wichita Falls ISD as the district celebrated some of its best and brightest.
The annual Teacher of the Year banquet honored 26 teachers all who were selected by their peers as their campus’ Teacher of the Year.
Two teachers took home the top spot Tuesday night.
Fourth Grade Teacher Jayme Beckham was named Elementary Teacher of the Year and CEC Teacher Carl Bishop was named the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.
