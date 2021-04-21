Fire causes $25K in damage to McGaha house

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire in 2900 block of McGaha Avenue on Wednesday.
Firefighters arrived on scene around 7:30 p.m. and saw a fire coming from the front of the house. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen due to unattended cooking and was quickly extinguished.
One person was checked out by AMR on scene but they refused treatment and refused to go to the hospital. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
No other injuries were reported. The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.
