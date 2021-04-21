Hospice of WF preparing for first in-person volunteer training

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hospice of Wichita Falls has slowly been welcoming back volunteers over the last few months, and in two weeks, will welcome in a whole new group.
Those at the organization said they are excited to be calling volunteers and welcoming them back with good news, which was a very different situation just over a year ago.
“We had to say I’m sorry we need you but we can’t use you,” Darbi Glassburn, the director of volunteer services, said.
Glassburn said the effect of Hospice of Wichita Falls closing its doors to volunteers over a year ago can still be felt.
“We did lose a decent amount of our volunteers either they’re not ready to come back or they moved or they’re just not comfortable,” she said.
Volunteers like Ruth Sadberry said it was hard to quickly abandon a beloved routine.
“It was hard to get used to not having that to come to and to see people,” she said.
“We did have to combat being alone, not being around people, especially with our patients that weren’t able to have family around to see them. We saw the same as everyone else around us that we were really having to combat the loneliness and the depression that was happening,” Glassburn added.
Since October Glassburn has been able to make some happier phone calls.
“It’s been exciting to call them and say hey we’re ready for you now so come to training now,” she said.
In two weeks, Glassburn will be able to welcome new volunteers into Hospice of Wichita Falls and get them started working with patients,
“It’ll help us get back to a little bit of normal, it’ll be nice to see each other,” she said, “some of us haven’t seen each other in over a year.”
To sign up for the volunteer training, click here.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.